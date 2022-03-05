Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley analyst J. Walsh now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($3.07) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($3.04). B. Riley also issued estimates for Syndax Pharmaceuticals’ FY2023 earnings at ($3.44) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.05) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.62) EPS.
Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $2.49. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 678.57% and a negative return on equity of 41.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS.
Shares of SNDX stock opened at $15.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.83. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $13.02 and a 52 week high of $25.68. The company has a current ratio of 8.30, a quick ratio of 8.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $753.23 million, a PE ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 1.67.
In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, COO Michael A. Metzger sold 36,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total transaction of $697,401.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Briggs Morrison sold 35,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $703,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,821 shares of company stock worth $3,658,156 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,689,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,771,000 after buying an additional 163,596 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 379.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 20,711 shares during the last quarter. Cross Creek Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 363,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,960,000 after purchasing an additional 43,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,624,000.
Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Syndax Pharmaceuticals (SNDX)
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.