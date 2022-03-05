Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for TEGNA Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TGNA)

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Barrington Research dropped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of TEGNA in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 1st. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.55. Barrington Research also issued estimates for TEGNA’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $774.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.72 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 27.31%. TEGNA’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share.

TEGNA stock opened at $22.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. TEGNA has a fifty-two week low of $16.42 and a fifty-two week high of $23.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is 14.18%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGNA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in TEGNA by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,902,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,558 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of TEGNA by 256.6% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,712,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,780,000 after buying an additional 1,232,134 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of TEGNA by 872.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,313,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,641,000 after buying an additional 1,178,391 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in shares of TEGNA by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 9,302,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,645,000 after buying an additional 1,021,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HG Vora Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TEGNA during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,920,000. 88.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

