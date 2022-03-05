Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Tenet Healthcare Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:THC)

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair analyst M. Larew anticipates that the company will earn $1.68 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.99 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 58.52% and a net margin of 5.52%. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial raised Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Stephens upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink raised Tenet Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.07.

NYSE:THC opened at $91.13 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.28. Tenet Healthcare has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $91.89.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THC. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,624,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,131 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,353,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,830,000 after buying an additional 1,074,674 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,466,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,016,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,034,000 after buying an additional 517,737 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 356.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 581,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,965,000 after buying an additional 454,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 6,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $462,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 59,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total value of $5,393,772.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 83,048 shares of company stock worth $7,167,643. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

