Equities Analysts Set Expectations for GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:GDI)

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI – Get Rating) – Desjardins issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay forecasts that the company will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for GDI Integrated Facility Services’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$61.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Thursday. CIBC boosted their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services to C$70.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Cormark boosted their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$73.50 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$67.50 to C$70.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$67.17.

Shares of TSE GDI opened at C$54.15 on Friday. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a twelve month low of C$43.75 and a twelve month high of C$60.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$55.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$53.99.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

