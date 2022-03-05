Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Newcrest Mining Limited’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:NCMGY)

Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for Newcrest Mining in a report issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Ryan now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.96. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Newcrest Mining’s FY2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Newcrest Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of Newcrest Mining stock opened at $19.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.57. Newcrest Mining has a 12 month low of $14.76 and a 12 month high of $22.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Newcrest Mining Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and operations of mines. It operates through the following segments: Cadia, Telfet, Lihir, Gosowong, Red Chris JV, and Exploration and Projects. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

