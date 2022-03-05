Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Winnebago Industries, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:WGO)

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Truist Financial lowered their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Winnebago Industries in a report released on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial analyst M. Swartz now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $2.79 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.82. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Winnebago Industries’ Q1 2023 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.90 EPS.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 17th. The construction company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $1.17. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 34.13% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. Winnebago Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on WGO. CL King raised Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Winnebago Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.50.

NYSE:WGO opened at $62.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.43 and a 200-day moving average of $70.26. Winnebago Industries has a 52 week low of $58.34 and a 52 week high of $87.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 12th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 11th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.63%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,501 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

