Erik Bradbury Sells 13,632 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Stock

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) CAO Erik Bradbury sold 13,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $324,986.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

DKNG stock opened at $20.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.93 and its 200 day moving average is $37.87. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 1.97. DraftKings Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.56 and a 1-year high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.01. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 117.53% and a negative return on equity of 75.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.69) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in DraftKings by 666.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in DraftKings by 57.1% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in DraftKings by 72.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in DraftKings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in DraftKings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DraftKings currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.06.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

