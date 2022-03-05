Esprit (OTCMKTS:ESPGY) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.19

Esprit Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ESPGY – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.19 and traded as high as $0.22. Esprit shares last traded at $0.21, with a volume of 5,001 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.19.

Esprit Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale distribution, and licensing of fashion and non-apparel products. The company offers apparels, accessories, lifestyle, and other products for women, men, and kids under the Esprit and edc brand names. The company operates in Germany, Rest of Europe, the United States, and the Asia Pacific through retail stores, wholesale partners, and online platform.

