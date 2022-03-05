Esprit (OTCMKTS:ESPGY) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.19

Esprit Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ESPGY – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.19 and traded as high as $0.22. Esprit shares last traded at $0.21, with a volume of 5,001 shares changing hands.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.19.
About Esprit (OTCMKTS:ESPGY)
