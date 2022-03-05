ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ESS Inc. designs, builds and deploys iron flow batteries for long-duration commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications. ESS Inc., formerly known as ACON S2 Acquisition Corp., is based in WILSONVILLE, Ore. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of ESS Tech from $18.50 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of ESS Tech from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. assumed coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ESS Tech has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.20.

ESS Tech stock opened at $4.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.93. ESS Tech has a 1-year low of $3.65 and a 1-year high of $28.92.

In related news, Director Michael R. Niggli purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.01 per share, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric P. Dresselhuys sold 59,642 shares of ESS Tech stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $360,834.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ESS Tech during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,802,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of ESS Tech during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ESS Tech during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,684,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of ESS Tech during the 4th quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in ESS Tech during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.63% of the company’s stock.

ESS Tech Company Profile

ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with ESS Tech, Inc

