Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. is a medical technology company. It focuses on designing, developing, manufacturing and marketing portfolio of silicone gel-filled breast implants ae well as body shaping implants. The company’s brand consists of Motiva Implants(R) and MotivaImagine (R) platform. Its technologies portfolio includes Divina 3D Simulation System(R), Puregraft and MotivaImagine Centers (R). Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, Stephens lifted their price target on Establishment Labs from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.60.

Shares of Establishment Labs stock traded down $0.85 on Friday, reaching $61.39. The stock had a trading volume of 97,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,534. Establishment Labs has a 1 year low of $46.93 and a 1 year high of $88.66. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.47 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.69.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.27). Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 46.91% and a negative net margin of 27.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Establishment Labs will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Jw Asset Management, Llc acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.45 per share, for a total transaction of $297,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its holdings in Establishment Labs by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 623,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,644,000 after purchasing an additional 237,640 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 514,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,797,000 after acquiring an additional 211,677 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Establishment Labs by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 407,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,191,000 after buying an additional 6,371 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in Establishment Labs by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 248,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,763,000 after buying an additional 16,485 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Establishment Labs by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 242,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,411,000 after buying an additional 37,586 shares during the period. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Establishment Labs Holdings, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of silicone breast implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other. The firm’s products include Motiva Implants, Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, Divina, and Puregraft.

