ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJUS) Stock Price Down 1.9%

ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJUS – Get Rating) traded down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.81 and last traded at $4.84. 3,886 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 18,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.94.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.58.

Get ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJUS – Get Rating) by 198.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,182 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,712 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 5.43% of ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.