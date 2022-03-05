Ethernity Chain Hits Market Cap of $61.93 Million (ERN)

Ethernity Chain (CURRENCY:ERN) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 5th. Ethernity Chain has a market cap of $61.93 million and approximately $13.21 million worth of Ethernity Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethernity Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.75 or 0.00012050 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ethernity Chain has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00035601 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.11 or 0.00104395 BTC.

Ethernity Chain (CRYPTO:ERN) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2021. Ethernity Chain’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,051,557 coins. Ethernity Chain’s official Twitter account is @ethernitychain

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethernity Chain is a community-oriented platform that produces limited edition authenticated NFTs and trading cards created by artists and endorsed by notable figures. Built on the Ethereum Network, it aims to build the biggest A-NFT library, reward its creators and raise funds for charitable causes forever. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethernity Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethernity Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethernity Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

