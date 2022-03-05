European Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EBACU) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of European Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EBACU – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,018 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in European Biotech Acquisition were worth $888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of European Biotech Acquisition by 180.4% in the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 115,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 74,570 shares during the period.

Shares of European Biotech Acquisition stock opened at $9.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.90. European Biotech Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $10.49.

European Biotech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on identifying opportunities in the life sciences industry in Europe. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

