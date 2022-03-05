Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Stock Position Lowered by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lessened its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 64,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 804 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $4,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 10,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 64,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVRG opened at $63.70 on Friday. Evergy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.38 and a 12 month high of $69.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.50 and its 200-day moving average is $65.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.48.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.25. Evergy had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 8.95%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.5725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is 59.79%.

In related news, Director C John Wilder purchased 6,775 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.95 per share, with a total value of $453,586.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 40,549 shares of company stock valued at $2,726,040. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

