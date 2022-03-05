Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.000-$4.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.100. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ES. Bank of America cut shares of Eversource Energy from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Eversource Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.00.

NYSE ES traded up $2.47 on Friday, reaching $85.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,703,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,140,919. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.31. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $77.09 and a 12 month high of $92.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 72.03%.

In other news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 1,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total value of $117,740.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total transaction of $161,454.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,071 shares of company stock worth $339,348. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ES. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,051,000. Allstate Corp grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 182.4% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 31,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 20,206 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 654,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,507,000 after purchasing an additional 17,078 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,317,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,907,000 after purchasing an additional 12,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 81.9% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 26,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 11,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

