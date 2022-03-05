Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2022

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19, Fidelity Earnings reports. Everspin Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.95% and a negative return on equity of 4.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Everspin Technologies updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.030-$0.000 EPS.

Shares of Everspin Technologies stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $8.45. 346,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,220. Everspin Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $14.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.69 million, a PE ratio of -168.97 and a beta of 1.23.

In other news, CEO Darin G. Billerbeck sold 19,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total transaction of $203,743.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRAM. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Everspin Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $6,441,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Everspin Technologies by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 276,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 99,548 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Everspin Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $608,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everspin Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $564,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Everspin Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000. 33.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MRAM. TheStreet upgraded shares of Everspin Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Everspin Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

About Everspin Technologies (Get Rating)

Everspin Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) solutions. Its products include Toggle MRAM, Spin-transfer Torque MRAM, nvNITRO Solutions, and Embedded MRAM. The company was founded by Saied Tehrani in June 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History for Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM)

Receive News & Ratings for Everspin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everspin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.