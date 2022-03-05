Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19, Fidelity Earnings reports. Everspin Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.95% and a negative return on equity of 4.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Everspin Technologies updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.030-$0.000 EPS.
Shares of Everspin Technologies stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $8.45. 346,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,220. Everspin Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $14.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.69 million, a PE ratio of -168.97 and a beta of 1.23.
In other news, CEO Darin G. Billerbeck sold 19,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total transaction of $203,743.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms recently weighed in on MRAM. TheStreet upgraded shares of Everspin Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Everspin Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.
About Everspin Technologies (Get Rating)
Everspin Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) solutions. Its products include Toggle MRAM, Spin-transfer Torque MRAM, nvNITRO Solutions, and Embedded MRAM. The company was founded by Saied Tehrani in June 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Everspin Technologies (MRAM)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Everspin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everspin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.