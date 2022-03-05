Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19, Fidelity Earnings reports. Everspin Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.95% and a negative return on equity of 4.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Everspin Technologies updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.030-$0.000 EPS.

Shares of Everspin Technologies stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $8.45. 346,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,220. Everspin Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $14.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.69 million, a PE ratio of -168.97 and a beta of 1.23.

In other news, CEO Darin G. Billerbeck sold 19,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total transaction of $203,743.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRAM. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Everspin Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $6,441,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Everspin Technologies by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 276,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 99,548 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Everspin Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $608,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everspin Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $564,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Everspin Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000. 33.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MRAM. TheStreet upgraded shares of Everspin Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Everspin Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Everspin Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) solutions. Its products include Toggle MRAM, Spin-transfer Torque MRAM, nvNITRO Solutions, and Embedded MRAM. The company was founded by Saied Tehrani in June 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.

