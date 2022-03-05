EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) by 227.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,750 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in EVO Payments were worth $878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of EVO Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 370.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of EVO Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000. 59.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other EVO Payments news, Director Gregory S. Pope acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.61 per share, for a total transaction of $452,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

EVOP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northcoast Research upgraded EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Citigroup upgraded EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded EVO Payments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.33.

Shares of NASDAQ EVOP opened at $22.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.68. EVO Payments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.07 and a 1-year high of $31.99. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -571.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.60.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $133.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

EVO Payments Company Profile (Get Rating)

EVO Payments, Inc is a holding company, which provides payments technology and services. It offers payment and commerce solutions. The firm operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment is composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European.

