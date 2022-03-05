Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Evofem Biosciences had a negative net margin of 4,011.48% and a negative return on equity of 1,593.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share.

Shares of EVFM traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.44. 3,821,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,136,894. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.43 and its 200 day moving average is $0.58. The company has a market cap of $71.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of -0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. Evofem Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $3.18.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Evofem Biosciences from $0.50 to $0.53 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

In other Evofem Biosciences news, CEO Saundra L. Pelletier acquired 135,000 shares of Evofem Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.38 per share, with a total value of $51,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders purchased 200,594 shares of company stock worth $76,070 over the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,921,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 53,595 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Evofem Biosciences by 737.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 260,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 229,026 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Evofem Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Evofem Biosciences by 5,822.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 130,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 441.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 37,855 shares in the last quarter. 16.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Evofem Biosciences

Evofem Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops and commercializes innovative products to unmet needs in women’s sexual and reproductive health. Its product includes Phexxi (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate) a hormone-free vaginal gel and EVO100 an investigational drug, which is used for urogenital Chlamydia trachomatis and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

