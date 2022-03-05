Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) PT Set at €33.00 by Baader Bank

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) received a €33.00 ($37.08) price objective from equities researchers at Baader Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 36.25% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €29.00 ($32.58) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €38.00 ($42.70) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($33.71) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €28.10 ($31.57) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.00 ($40.45) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €33.13 ($37.23).

Get Evonik Industries alerts:

Evonik Industries stock opened at €24.22 ($27.21) on Thursday. Evonik Industries has a 1 year low of €26.78 ($30.09) and a 1 year high of €32.97 ($37.04). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €28.62 and a 200 day moving average price of €28.15.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.