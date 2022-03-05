Exosis Reaches One Day Volume of $1.00 (EXO)

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 5th. In the last seven days, Exosis has traded 25.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Exosis has a market cap of $5,260.95 and approximately $1.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Exosis coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Exosis alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,499.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,667.54 or 0.06753385 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.52 or 0.00264615 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.69 or 0.00746057 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00013541 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00070900 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00007664 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.88 or 0.00409841 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.44 or 0.00297329 BTC.

Exosis Profile

EXO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Exosis’ total supply is 681,268 coins and its circulating supply is 516,268 coins. The official website for Exosis is www.exosis.org . The official message board for Exosis is forum.exosis.org . Exosis’ official Twitter account is @Exosiscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exosis is a cryptocurrency that works with its own algorithm, having a multi-utility platform to create demand. Utility platforms are VMN, Exchange, e-commerce, and OTC. Exosis features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Exosis

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exosis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Exosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Exosis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Exosis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.