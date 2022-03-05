eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $30.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “eXp World Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services primarily in the United states and Canada. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website and provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents and brokers. eXp World Holdings, Inc., formerly known as eXp Realty International Corporation, is based in Bellingham, Washington. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on EXPI. TheStreet cut shares of eXp World from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of eXp World from $63.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Shares of eXp World stock opened at $24.37 on Wednesday. eXp World has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $59.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.87 and a beta of 3.11.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. eXp World had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 44.57%. The business’s revenue was up 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that eXp World will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

In other news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $239,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total transaction of $1,409,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 428,800 shares of company stock worth $13,044,833 over the last three months. Insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in eXp World by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 23,687 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of eXp World by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in eXp World in the fourth quarter valued at $359,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in eXp World by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 67,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in eXp World by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

