EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 64.16% and a negative net margin of 167.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.01) EPS.

EYPT opened at $11.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.75 million, a P/E ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 7.11 and a quick ratio of 6.88. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $21.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EYPT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 164.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

EYPT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercializing of ophthalmic products. It offers FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology under the DEXYCU, ILUVIEN, Verisome, Retisert, and Durasert brands. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

