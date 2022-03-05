F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Shares Bought by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,118 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in F.N.B. by 14.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,519,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,374,000 after buying an additional 931,335 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in F.N.B. by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,789,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $346,151,000 after purchasing an additional 897,230 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in F.N.B. by 3,523.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 713,430 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,797,000 after purchasing an additional 693,742 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in F.N.B. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,543,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 92.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,267,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,633,000 after buying an additional 609,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, F.N.B. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.66.

Shares of F.N.B. stock opened at $12.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.32. F.N.B. Co. has a twelve month low of $10.51 and a twelve month high of $14.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.16.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. F.N.B. had a net margin of 30.30% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $302.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.02%.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

