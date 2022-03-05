Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Short Interest Down 64.1% in February

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,100 shares, a decrease of 64.1% from the January 31st total of 136,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 509,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FANUY shares. Bank of America cut Fanuc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fanuc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Fanuc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of FANUY stock opened at $17.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.84. Fanuc has a 1-year low of $17.16 and a 1-year high of $25.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.03.

FANUC Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of computer numerical control (CNC) systems, lasers, robot systems, robomachines, roboshot, robocut and nano robots. It operates through the following divisions: Factory Automation (FA), Robot, and Robomachine. The FA division manufactures CNC systems, CNC servo motors, and lasers.

