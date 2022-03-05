Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Farfetch’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the lowest is ($0.43). Farfetch reported earnings of ($0.28) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farfetch will report full-year earnings of ($1.17) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.63) to ($0.82). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($0.53). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Farfetch.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.09. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 331.09% and a net margin of 64.79%. The business had revenue of $665.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($6.53) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. China Renaissance Securities cut shares of Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Farfetch from $51.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $55.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Farfetch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Farfetch in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,232,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Farfetch in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Farfetch by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 25,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 7,289 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Farfetch during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Farfetch by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 992,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,174,000 after purchasing an additional 264,231 shares during the last quarter. 93.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farfetch stock opened at $14.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 3.22. Farfetch has a 12-month low of $12.36 and a 12-month high of $62.48.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

