Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.600-$-0.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $400 million-$410 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $418.98 million.Fastly also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.150-$-0.130 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FSLY. Raymond James raised Fastly from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and cut their target price for the company from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fastly from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Fastly in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Fastly from $43.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Fastly from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fastly presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Shares of NYSE:FSLY traded down $1.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.39. 7,740,925 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,102,806. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.46 and its 200-day moving average is $38.01. Fastly has a one year low of $15.22 and a one year high of $78.08. The company has a quick ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 19.07% and a negative net margin of 62.85%. The company had revenue of $97.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Fastly will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 11,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total transaction of $337,522.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brett Shirk sold 3,780 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $150,859.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,565 shares of company stock worth $1,170,628 in the last ninety days. 10.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fastly by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Fastly in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly in the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly during the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Fastly by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

