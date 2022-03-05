FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $134.52 Million

Equities research analysts expect FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) to report $134.52 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for FB Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $138.70 million and the lowest is $129.87 million. FB Financial posted sales of $149.31 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that FB Financial will report full-year sales of $564.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $550.48 million to $582.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $623.18 million, with estimates ranging from $591.42 million to $659.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover FB Financial.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. FB Financial had a net margin of 31.03% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $142.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FBK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Stephens upped their target price on shares of FB Financial from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FB Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.40.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of FB Financial by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 14,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of FB Financial by 2.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FB Financial by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in shares of FB Financial by 0.5% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 80,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,446,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of FB Financial by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. 64.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FBK traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,547. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.59 and a 200 day moving average of $43.73. FB Financial has a twelve month low of $34.99 and a twelve month high of $49.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This is an increase from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.13%.

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

