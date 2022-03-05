Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $116.92, but opened at $121.81. Federal Agricultural Mortgage shares last traded at $121.56, with a volume of 20 shares changing hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. This is a boost from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.48%.

Get Federal Agricultural Mortgage alerts:

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.10.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.10. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 29.78% and a return on equity of 18.79%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 69.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 12,212 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 4.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 155,036 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,333,000 after purchasing an additional 7,182 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 2.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,564 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 13.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,193,378 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $129,506,000 after purchasing an additional 139,681 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 8.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,875 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,812,000 after buying an additional 13,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM)

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. is a stockholder-owned, federally chartered corporation, which engages in the provision of a secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural housing mortgage loans, rural utilities loans, and loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture. It combines private capital and public sponsorship to serve a public purpose.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.