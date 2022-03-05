Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) PT Lowered to $46.00 at Raymond James

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on FSS. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Federal Signal from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Federal Signal from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.20.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FSS opened at $34.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.08. Federal Signal has a 12-month low of $33.23 and a 12-month high of $48.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.95.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $301.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.64 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 8.88%. Federal Signal’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Federal Signal will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is 20.81%.

In other Federal Signal news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman bought 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $96,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Federal Signal by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 536,652 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,590,000 after purchasing an additional 17,174 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Federal Signal by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 960,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,075,000 after acquiring an additional 210,000 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Federal Signal by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 83,484 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 5,978 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Federal Signal by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,917 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Federal Signal by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 162,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,538,000 after acquiring an additional 16,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Signal (Get Rating)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.