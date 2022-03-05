Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Lifted to C- at TheStreet

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ferroglobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferroglobe in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

Get Ferroglobe alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GSM opened at $9.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Ferroglobe has a 1 year low of $2.79 and a 1 year high of $11.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 2.51.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). Ferroglobe had a negative return on equity of 35.38% and a negative net margin of 16.05%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ferroglobe will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSM. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferroglobe in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ferroglobe during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ferroglobe during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Ferroglobe by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 3,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.18% of the company’s stock.

Ferroglobe Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ferroglobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferroglobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.