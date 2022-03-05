Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Short Interest Up 54.7% in February

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,070,000 shares, an increase of 54.7% from the January 31st total of 4,570,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Several research firms have commented on FNF. BTIG Research started coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 1,050 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.33, for a total value of $58,096.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 100,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $5,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,923,318. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,537,000. PGGM Investments lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 167,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,582,000 after purchasing an additional 20,402 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 614,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,861,000 after purchasing an additional 279,900 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 113,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,165,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FNF traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.00. 2,367,218 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,405,352. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.37. The company has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.37. Fidelity National Financial has a fifty-two week low of $35.72 and a fifty-two week high of $56.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 25.23%. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 20.85%.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.