Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Stock Position Lifted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,025,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,615 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $91,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 1.3% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 22,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 38,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on FNF shares. Barclays raised their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research began coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

In other news, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.33, for a total value of $58,096.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 14,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total value of $790,221.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 115,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,923,318. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $47.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.72 and a 12 month high of $56.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.37. The stock has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.37.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.53. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.23% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 20.85%.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.