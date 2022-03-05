Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL) Shares Bought by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF were worth $1,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 1,304.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 13,660 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $221,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 44.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 120,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,808,000 after purchasing an additional 37,136 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 101,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 245.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 12,386 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FVAL opened at $49.33 on Friday. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $42.03 and a twelve month high of $53.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.33.

