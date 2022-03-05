Financial Analysis: China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) & Novo Integrated Sciences (NASDAQ:NVOS)

China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) and Novo Integrated Sciences (NASDAQ:NVOS – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get China Yuchai International alerts:

This table compares China Yuchai International and Novo Integrated Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Yuchai International N/A N/A N/A Novo Integrated Sciences -53.32% -13.07% -9.87%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for China Yuchai International and Novo Integrated Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Yuchai International 0 0 0 0 N/A Novo Integrated Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

China Yuchai International currently has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 46.43%. Given China Yuchai International’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe China Yuchai International is more favorable than Novo Integrated Sciences.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.8% of China Yuchai International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.5% of Novo Integrated Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 65.6% of Novo Integrated Sciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares China Yuchai International and Novo Integrated Sciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Yuchai International $3.34 billion 0.14 $42.77 million N/A N/A Novo Integrated Sciences $9.31 million 5.18 -$4.46 million ($0.23) -7.30

China Yuchai International has higher revenue and earnings than Novo Integrated Sciences.

Summary

China Yuchai International beats Novo Integrated Sciences on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Yuchai International (Get Rating)

China Yuchai International Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in engine manufacturing, and hospitality operations and property development business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Yuchai, HL Global Enterprises Limited (HLGE), and Corporate. The Yuchai segment conducts manufacturing and sale of diesel engines which are mainly distributed in the People’s Republic of China (PRC) market. The HLGE segment includes hospitality and property development activities conducted mainly in the PRC, and Malaysia. The company was founded on April 29, 1993 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About Novo Integrated Sciences (Get Rating)

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. engages in the provision of medical services. The firm offers specialized physiotherapy, chiropractic care, occupational therapy, eldercare, laser therapeutics, massage therapy, acupuncture, chiropodist, neurological functions, kinesiology and dental services. Its multi-disciplinary healthcare services and protocols are directed at assessment, treatment, management, rehabilitation, and prevention through its clinics, affiliate clinics, retirement homes, and long-term facilities. The firm operates through the following business segments: healthcare services; and product manufacturing and development. The company was founded by Michael H. Rouse on November 27, 2000 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Receive News & Ratings for China Yuchai International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Yuchai International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.