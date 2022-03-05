First Citizens Financial Corp Acquires 4,571 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

First Citizens Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,571 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 4.2% of First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $5,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,189,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,150,000 after buying an additional 2,792,991 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 711.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,590,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,138,000 after buying an additional 2,270,764 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 71.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,586,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,928,000 after buying an additional 1,500,376 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 989.9% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,303,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,136,000 after buying an additional 1,184,297 shares during the period. Finally, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2,188.2% during the third quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 786,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,900,000 after buying an additional 752,291 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

Shares of JPST stock remained flat at $$50.33 during trading hours on Friday. 3,081,253 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.56.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.