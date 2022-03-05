First Citizens Financial Corp Acquires New Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

First Citizens Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 163.1% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 84.4% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. 51.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NYSE:HSY traded up $4.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $212.82. 1,477,469 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,097,120. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $199.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $146.06 and a fifty-two week high of $213.18. The firm has a market cap of $43.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.39.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.63%.
In other Hershey news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.35, for a total transaction of $203,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.61, for a total transaction of $82,055.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,019,611 shares of company stock worth $207,158,028 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
HSY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Hershey from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Hershey from $197.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Hershey from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hershey has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.79.
The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.
