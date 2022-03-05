First Citizens Financial Corp Acquires New Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

First Citizens Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 163.1% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 84.4% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. 51.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hershey alerts:

NYSE:HSY traded up $4.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $212.82. 1,477,469 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,097,120. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $199.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $146.06 and a fifty-two week high of $213.18. The firm has a market cap of $43.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.39.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Hershey had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 60.73%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.63%.

In other Hershey news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.35, for a total transaction of $203,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.61, for a total transaction of $82,055.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,019,611 shares of company stock worth $207,158,028 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HSY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Hershey from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Hershey from $197.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Hershey from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hershey has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.79.

Hershey Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.