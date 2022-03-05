First Citizens Financial Corp Has $2.87 Million Stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

First Citizens Financial Corp lifted its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Get Rating) by 774.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,407 shares during the quarter. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF accounts for 2.1% of First Citizens Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. First Citizens Financial Corp owned about 0.15% of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $2,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 35.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $234,000.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$49.25 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,973. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.55. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.23 and a 1 year high of $49.88.

