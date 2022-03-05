First Hawaiian Bank Buys 5,145 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 44.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,145 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,471,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,923,533,000 after purchasing an additional 978,467 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,831,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,869,502,000 after purchasing an additional 331,201 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,748,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467,039 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,804,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,711,000 after acquiring an additional 783,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,760,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,486,000 after acquiring an additional 78,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG stock opened at $155.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $159.58 and a 200 day moving average of $150.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $375.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.46. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $122.55 and a twelve month high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,335 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $204,935.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 49,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total value of $7,949,670.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 566,796 shares of company stock worth $91,098,906 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

