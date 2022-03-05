First Hawaiian Bank Invests $3.83 Million in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,230 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,832,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 189.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,632,393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $809,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,686 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Paycom Software by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,478,690 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $733,060,000 after buying an additional 304,054 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Paycom Software by 670.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 315,885 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $156,600,000 after buying an additional 274,898 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Paycom Software by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,390,072 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,672,128,000 after buying an additional 198,947 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Paycom Software by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 853,432 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $423,088,000 after buying an additional 192,835 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PAYC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $575.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $498.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.21.

PAYC opened at $318.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $344.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $432.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.52, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.52. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $296.68 and a 52-week high of $558.97.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $284.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.84 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

