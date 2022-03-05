First Hawaiian Bank Purchases 11,929 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 372.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,929 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in IDEX were worth $3,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in IDEX in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in IDEX in the third quarter worth $32,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in IDEX in the third quarter worth $37,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in IDEX in the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in IDEX by 15.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on IDEX from $251.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on IDEX in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on IDEX from $269.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Loop Capital started coverage on IDEX in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $234.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on IDEX in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.09.

IEX opened at $192.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $209.74 and a 200-day moving average of $219.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. IDEX Co. has a 12-month low of $181.66 and a 12-month high of $240.33.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.03). IDEX had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $714.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. IDEX’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

