First Hawaiian Bank Purchases 38,650 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 417.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,650 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Novartis were worth $4,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novartis in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Novartis in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Novartis by 153.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Novartis in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Novartis in the third quarter worth about $47,000. 9.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVS stock opened at $84.74 on Friday. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $79.34 and a 12-month high of $95.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.29 and its 200 day moving average is $85.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.57.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). Novartis had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 46.27%. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $1.175 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.53%.

NVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Societe Generale cut their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Redburn Partners cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.75.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

