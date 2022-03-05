First Hawaiian Bank Sells 107 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,629 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Workday were worth $2,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WDAY. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Workday in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Workday by 315.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. 68.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WDAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Societe Generale upgraded Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $306.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Workday from $295.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Workday from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Workday from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.83.

WDAY opened at $240.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $243.40 and a 200-day moving average of $262.04. The company has a market capitalization of $60.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,669.30, a PEG ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.35. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $205.90 and a 1-year high of $307.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Workday had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.95, for a total value of $887,165.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 300,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.21, for a total transaction of $75,009,219.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 429,864 shares of company stock valued at $109,911,391. Company insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

