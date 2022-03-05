First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Downgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FHN. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on First Horizon from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wedbush began coverage on First Horizon in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.17.

Shares of NYSE:FHN opened at $23.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.19. First Horizon has a 1 year low of $14.67 and a 1 year high of $24.24.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. First Horizon had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 30.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that First Horizon will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

In related news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 155,328 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $2,682,514.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,723,000. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,136,000. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in First Horizon by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 21,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 8,160 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in First Horizon by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,543,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,005,002,000 after buying an additional 2,274,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,236,000. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

