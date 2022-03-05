First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Hovde Group

Hovde Group lowered shares of First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FHN. Raymond James lowered shares of First Horizon from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on First Horizon from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of First Horizon from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush cut shares of First Horizon from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of First Horizon from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, First Horizon currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.17.

Shares of NYSE:FHN opened at $23.70 on Wednesday. First Horizon has a 52 week low of $14.67 and a 52 week high of $24.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.26 and its 200-day moving average is $17.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.19.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. First Horizon had a net margin of 30.85% and a return on equity of 14.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that First Horizon will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

In other news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 155,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $2,682,514.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,723,000. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the 4th quarter worth about $2,136,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 21,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 8,160 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,543,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,005,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274,413 shares during the period. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,236,000. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

