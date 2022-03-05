First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Receives $53.02 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.02.

FR has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.50 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho lowered First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $13.75 to $13.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

In other news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 10,000 shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total transaction of $641,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $402,000. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,557,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,029,877,000 after purchasing an additional 579,719 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FR traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $59.17. 742,603 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,062,146. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $41.15 and a 1-year high of $66.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45 and a beta of 0.94.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.61. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 56.90%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 51.92%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

