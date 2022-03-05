First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Receives $100.58 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.38.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of First Solar from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Solar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on First Solar from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total transaction of $48,816.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. Robeco Schweiz AG purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the third quarter valued at $114,838,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in First Solar by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,598,161 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,185,217,000 after purchasing an additional 657,674 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in First Solar during the 4th quarter worth about $46,535,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in First Solar by 150.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 815,200 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $73,785,000 after purchasing an additional 489,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in First Solar by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,657,953 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $921,948,000 after purchasing an additional 488,662 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSLR stock traded up $4.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $71.85. 3,174,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,746,843. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.38. First Solar has a fifty-two week low of $61.24 and a fifty-two week high of $123.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.77.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $907.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.98 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 17.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Solar will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

