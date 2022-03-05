First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXZ) Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXZ – Get Rating) were up 2.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $66.17 and last traded at $65.89. Approximately 135,383 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 137,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.23.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.10.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FXZ. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund by 191.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter.

