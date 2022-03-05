First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) Short Interest Update

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,400 shares, a decrease of 61.8% from the January 31st total of 158,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 220,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of FEI opened at $8.05 on Friday. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has a 12-month low of $6.47 and a 12-month high of $8.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.51.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st.
About First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (Get Rating)
First Trust MLP & Energy Income Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company, which invests in a portfolio of cash-generating securities, publicly traded master limited partnerships, and MLP-related entities in the energy sector and energy utility industries. It has an objective of seeking a level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to common shareholders.
