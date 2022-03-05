First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) Short Interest Update

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,400 shares, a decrease of 61.8% from the January 31st total of 158,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 220,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of FEI opened at $8.05 on Friday. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has a 12-month low of $6.47 and a 12-month high of $8.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.51.

Get First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FEI. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 18.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 196,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 30,723 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 0.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,750,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,664,000 after acquiring an additional 15,619 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 1.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 139,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 3.7% during the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 143,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 5,116 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 4.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 192,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 8,889 shares during the period.

About First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (Get Rating)

First Trust MLP & Energy Income Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company, which invests in a portfolio of cash-generating securities, publicly traded master limited partnerships, and MLP-related entities in the energy sector and energy utility industries. It has an objective of seeking a level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to common shareholders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.