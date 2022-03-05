First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, an increase of 50.7% from the January 31st total of 896,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,101,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

CIBR opened at $49.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.48. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $39.18 and a twelve month high of $56.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.281 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000.

