Fluidra (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) Upgraded at Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Fluidra (OTCMKTS:FLUIF – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Fluidra stock opened at $30.65 on Tuesday. Fluidra has a 1 year low of $25.45 and a 1 year high of $43.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.56.

Get Fluidra alerts:

Fluidra Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fluidra, SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets accessories and machineries for swimming pools, irrigation, and water treatment and purification fir private and public customers worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes various components required for the construction, refurbishment, improvement, and maintenance of residential and commercial pools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fluidra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluidra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.