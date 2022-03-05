Fluidra (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) Upgraded at Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Fluidra (OTCMKTS:FLUIF – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of Fluidra stock opened at $30.65 on Tuesday. Fluidra has a 1 year low of $25.45 and a 1 year high of $43.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.56.
Fluidra Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fluidra (FLUIF)
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Fluidra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluidra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.